Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$231.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$3.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$108.33. 145,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,490. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$106.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$123.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

