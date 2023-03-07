CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $18.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 0.9 %

CARG opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

About CarGurus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.