Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $48.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE CARR opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.
Insider Activity at Carrier Global
In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.