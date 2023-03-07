Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.7 %

CARR stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,288. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

