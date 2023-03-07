Casper (CSPR) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $424.73 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,549,608,441 coins and its circulating supply is 10,808,825,277 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,548,627,283 with 10,807,907,049 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04037151 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,434,407.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

