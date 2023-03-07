Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 37,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 143,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $87,775.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock worth $616,979. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $595.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 475,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

