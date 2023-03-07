Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 1,551,920 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
HAYW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 1,752,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.18.
HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
