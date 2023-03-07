CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00038613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00221441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,193.96 or 1.00009428 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09735786 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,161,808.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

