Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese Stock Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,627. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

