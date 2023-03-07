Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.5 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

Centamin stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Get Centamin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.48) to GBX 141 ($1.70) in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.