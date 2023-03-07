Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cepton stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPTNW remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069. Cepton has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

