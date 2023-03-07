Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 225,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CPK stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $126.17. 99,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also

