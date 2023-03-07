Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Down 11.3% in February

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

