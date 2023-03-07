Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $800.07 million and $48.16 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

