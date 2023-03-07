Chiliz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.44 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $809.07 million and approximately $50.44 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

