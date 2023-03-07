China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global restated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
