China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Further Reading

