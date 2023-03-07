Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.