Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Down 11.0% in February

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 514,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 105,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chunghwa Telecom

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

