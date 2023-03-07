CI&T (CINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CI&T has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Get CI&T alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI&T Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CI&T from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.