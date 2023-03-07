Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Civeo Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE CVEO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,023. Civeo has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.
In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
