Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Civeo Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,023. Civeo has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Civeo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

