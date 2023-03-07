Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,538.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,690 shares of company stock valued at $633,678. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 4.3 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $624.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

