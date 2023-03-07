Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 116.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11.
Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 101,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
