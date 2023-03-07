CoinEx Token Price Down 8% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $145.85 million and $1.11 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars.

