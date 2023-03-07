Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $920.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

