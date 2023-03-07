Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.47. 416,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,691. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
Read More
