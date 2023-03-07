Comparing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22% Silicon Laboratories 8.93% 7.44% 5.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Adeia has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adeia and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44

Adeia currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.24%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $179.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adeia and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 2.26 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -3.27 Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 5.51 $91.40 million $2.54 69.63

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Adeia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

