Contrasting Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF) & The Competition

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alimentation Couche-Tard to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A 30.83 Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors $28.31 billion $713.69 million 135.47

Analyst Recommendations

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard. Alimentation Couche-Tard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alimentation Couche-Tard and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors 1093 2641 2819 103 2.29

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.19%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors 2.16% 16.40% 5.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard peers beat Alimentation Couche-Tard on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

