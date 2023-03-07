Contrasting Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF) & The Competition

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alimentation Couche-Tard to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Dividends
Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|N/A
|N/A
|30.83
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors
|$28.31 billion
|$713.69 million
|135.47
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alimentation Couche-Tard and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors
|1093
|2641
|2819
|103
|2.29
Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.19%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors
|2.16%
|16.40%
|5.29%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Alimentation Couche-Tard peers beat Alimentation Couche-Tard on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
