Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,595 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

