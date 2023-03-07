Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CJREF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

