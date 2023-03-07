Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

