Cosmos Price Tops $11.64 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.64 or 0.00052733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $100.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

