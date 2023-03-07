Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.75.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.73 and a 200-day moving average of $495.34.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.