Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 18,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 3,893,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.