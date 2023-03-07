CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.13 and last traded at $118.86. Approximately 17,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 66,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $848.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

