Creditcoin Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $89.30 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004490 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.