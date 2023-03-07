Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.89. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

