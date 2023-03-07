Critical Survey: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) vs. China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and China Networks International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.35 -$750,000.00 ($0.05) -18.40 China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

IDW Media has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -10.22, meaning that its share price is 1,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IDW Media and China Networks International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDW Media currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -1.94% -3.10% -2.52% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDW Media beats China Networks International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings Ltd. is a shell company with non-operating subsidiaries. It seeks potential business combination with one or more yet to be identified privately held companies and attempts to engage in another business through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities. The company was founded on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

