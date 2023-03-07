CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.955-$3.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %
CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,689,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.