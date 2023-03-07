CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.955-$3.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,689,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.