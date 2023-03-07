CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $674.9-$678.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.29 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.21-$2.39 EPS.

CRWD traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,226,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.08.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

