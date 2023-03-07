Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 5.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Crown Castle worth $73,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

