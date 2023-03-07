CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Shares Sold by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,275 shares during the quarter. CS Disco accounts for 1.1% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 93,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,350. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

