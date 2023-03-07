CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Down 11.3% in February

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $30.54. 14,767,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,465,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

