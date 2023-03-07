CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) vs. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Critical Contrast

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -199.92% -92.48% CTI BioPharma N/A -5,105.50% -97.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.13 million ($103.60) -0.05 CTI BioPharma N/A N/A -$97.91 million ($1.09) -4.33

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CTI BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aprea Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 CTI BioPharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 36.02%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.84%. Given CTI BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CTI BioPharma is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors. The company's products pipeline also includes ATRN-Backup, an ATR inhibitor; ATRN-W1051 to treat anti-tumor activity; and ATRN-DDRi. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

