CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $10.64. 16,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CVD Equipment

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

