CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CVD Equipment Price Performance
NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $10.64. 16,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.