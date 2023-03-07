CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 93,978 shares.The stock last traded at $94.50 and had previously closed at $98.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $10.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.28%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

