Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) & Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Head to Head Contrast

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) and Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cybin has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cybin and Edesa Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 116.87 -$53.96 million ($0.23) -1.83 Edesa Biotech $330,000.00 88.75 -$17.55 million ($0.84) -1.74

Analyst Recommendations

Edesa Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edesa Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cybin and Edesa Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Edesa Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cybin currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Cybin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than Edesa Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and Edesa Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -78.24% -71.83% Edesa Biotech N/A -127.81% -101.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cybin beats Edesa Biotech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin, Inc. is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. The company was founded on June 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

