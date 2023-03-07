Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 42.83.

About Cypress Development

(Get Rating)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.