D Mark Dewalch Purchases 31,150 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,289. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

