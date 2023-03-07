D Mark Dewalch Purchases 31,150 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Black Stone Minerals Price Performance
BSM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,289. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.
Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.