Daniel A. Wernikoff Sells 4,243 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 595,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

