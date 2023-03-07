Daniel A. Wernikoff Sells 4,243 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 595,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $16.19.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
