DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 464,563 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 11.4% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Trading Down 0.6 %

DarioHealth Company Profile

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 28,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,239. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.